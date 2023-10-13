Deion Sanders Revealed a Key Part of His Coaching Strategy in a 2003 Story

During his playing career, Deion Sanders knew how to steal the show and take over a highlight reel. Now, he's prowling the sidelines as 'Coach Prime,' but the Colorado bench boss is still more than capable of making headlines.While there have been some big-time ups and downs on the field, Sanders is certainly a marquee attraction.

'When I was back there as a punt returner, those 10 other guys on that return unit knew that if they just gave me any kind of opening, I was gone. When I played cornerback, I would tell guys, 'Hey, even if we don't have a pass rush, we've got to take the ball away.' And I'd go out and an interception.'I know guys will relate to me. I talk the language.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders calls late game times 'stupidest thing ever invented in life'The Colorado Buffaloes will play another late game when they host Stanford on Friday night at sold-out Folsom Field. The game won’t start until at least 8 p.m. Mountain and doesn’t figure to finish until at least 11:30 p.m. Coach Deion Sanders isn’t a big fan of the late kickoffs, calling it the stupidest thing ever invented.

CU Buffs coach Deion Sanders calls late game times "stupidest thing ever invented in life"

Phillies stars rep Colorado's Deion Sanders before Game 3 of NLDSBryce Harper and Nick Castellanos wore Deion Sanders apparel to the ballpark before the Phillies' Game 3 bout against the Braves.

