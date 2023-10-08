Deion Sanders fed up with Colorado's 'mediocrity'

Sanders was not happy after the Buffaloes pulled out a 27-24 road win Saturday over Arizona State to improve to 4-2, lamenting his team’s slow start and his defense allowing the Sun Devils to complete a 94-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes to tie the score.

“I apologize for my anger today, but I don’t expect mediocrity,” Sanders said after the game. “Played like hot garbage. I’m trying to figure this out. Sick of it. I really am. I’m sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half.Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, is Colorado’s starting quarterback.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, during a game against Arizona State on Oct. 7, 2023.The junior threw for 239 yards in the win, with one passing touchdown and one rushing score. headtopics.com

“I expect to win, and I expect to win in a better fashion than that,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties and things that we’re doing. We’re so much better.

The Buffaloes are two wins away from being bowl-eligible in Sanders’ first season as head coach, one year after the program had finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 record. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bettors Have Gone All In on Colorado and Deion Sanders This YearThe University of Colorado was the most bet-on football team for the first four weeks of the season.

Colorado beats Arizona State in final minute for Deion Sanders' first Pac-12 winAlejandro Mata kicked a 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds left as Colorado ended an eight-game Pac-12 losing streak with a victory over Arizona State.

Deion Sanders TV Comedy Series In Works From Kevin Hart & Michael StrahanDeion Sanders is potentially going primetime, again. The NFL legend, who has bolstered interest in college football and turned around the fortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes, is getting his own Ento…

Deion Sanders' Toes Amputated After Foot Surgery ComplicationsNFL legend Deion Sanders ended up losing two toes in his battle to recover from foot surgery.

Deion Sanders Comedy Series Development Kevin Hart Michael StrahanDeion Sanders is potentially going primetime, again. The NFL legend, who has bolstered interest in college football and turned around the fortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes, is getting his own Ento…

GWINN: Shedeur Sanders Taunts Arizona State Student Section by Flashing His Gold Watch After Colorado WinSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.