Deion Sanders' Daughter Shelomi Sanders Enters Transfer Portal

Shelomi Sanders , daughter of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders , has decided to enter the transfer portal after limited playing time with the CU basketball team. The 5-foot-6 guard appeared in just five games this season, playing a total of 11 minutes.

She made headlines with a viral 3-pointer during a win over Air Force. Shelomi previously played at Jackson State, her father's and brothers' previous school.

