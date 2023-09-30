Deion Sanders' Buffaloes fall to USC; Caleb Williams throws for 6 scores

DEION SANDERS, COLORADO ENTER HALFTIME DOWN BIG FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE WEEK
"Caleb is playing at a high level. Had a couple that we would love back there at the end that we don’t typically make," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said postgame."The guy continues to perform for this team. So, proud of his progress and the rest of the team has to keep coming along."scored touchdowns on five of its first seven possessions in the first half, while Colorado missed a field goal and quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw an interception that USC turned into points.
The Buffs came out of halftime with renewed energy, cutting the lead to just seven with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.was much improved after the half, but Colorado failed to get the onside kick following the late score, allowing USC to run out the clock.
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, looks to pass as Colorado defensive lineman Bishop Thomas pursues in the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.
"Played a great first half. Didn't play very good in the second half," Riley said."The offense got stalled out, we gave up some big plays defensively where we just simply didn't tackle. "Give Colorado credit. They fought back. The crowd in here was awesome today."
Entering the game, the Colorado defense was allowing the most points and yards per game in the Pac-12. USC finished the day with 498 yards of total offense.
Sanders threw for 371 yards and four scores while Colorado’s offense gained 564 yards on the day.
The Colorado hype train was moving at lightning speed after Sanders started the year 3-0 following the Buffaloes' 1-11 campaign in 2022.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before a game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.