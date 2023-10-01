Defiant and confident in face of indictment, Menendez draws from Cuban, Union City roots

The Vietnam War was reaching its end, the Cuban migration was in full swing and a 19-year-old Robert Menendez was already knee deep in his political career.

He’d aged out of his role as student council president at Union Hill High School, so he started a civic association and successfully led a movement to transition Union City’s school board to an elected one in 1974. And then with the help of Bill Musto, a politician now synonymous with Hudson County corruption, he got elected to it.

