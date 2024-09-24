Defense Seeks Leniency For Caroline Ellison In FTX Trial

, a key witness in the FTX trial, said she deserves no prison time for her role in one of theEllison's attorneys urged Judge Lewis Kaplan to be lenient when he sentences her Tuesday afternoon, arguing Ellison "unflinchingly acknowledged her own wrongdoing, without minimization, blame shifting or self-pity.

Prosecutors declined to make a specific sentencing recommendation. Defense attorneys suggested a sentence in line with a recommendation from probation officials of time served plus three years of supervised release. "Caroline moved around the globe at his direction, first to Hong Kong and later the Bahamas" while working "long, stressful, Adderall-fueled hours," Sahni said.

