Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer, suffers complications

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer in December, which led to a urinary tract infection and serious intestinal complications, the Pentagon said Tuesday after days of questions -- revealing details about On Dec. 22, Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and underwent minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat and cure prostate cancer, said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

Austin was under general anesthesia during the procedure, Ryder added. The next day, Austin was discharged and went home, Ryder said. However, on Jan. 1, Austin was admitted again with complications from the Dec. 22 procedure determined to be a urinary tract infection. On Jan. 2, Austin was transferred to the intensive care unit after an evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the functions of small intestines, Ryder said. "He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process," Walter Reed said in a statemen





