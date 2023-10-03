Defense official charged with facilitating dogfighting ring

The two men, including Department of Defense Deputy Chief Information Officer Frederick Douglass Moorefield, Jr., were charged with facilitating and promoting the dogfight on Sept. 21, 2023, but both men have pleaded"not guilty.

According to an unsealed affidavit, Moorefield and his associate Mario Flythe allegedly used the encrypted messaging app Telegram to discuss how to train dogs for illegal dogfighting, exchanged videos about dogfighting, and arranged and coordinated dogfights.

The duo also allegedly discussed how to keep their misconduct from law enforcement. One example is Moorefield using the name “Geehad Kennels” and Flythe using the name “Razor Sharp Kennels” to identify their respective dogfighting operations. headtopics.com

Police officers executed search warrants at Moorefield's and Flythe’s residences in Maryland last month, and 12 dogs were seized by the government."Law enforcement also recovered veterinary steroids, training schedules, a carpet that appeared to be stained with blood, and a weighted dog vest," according to the press release.

The pair first appeared in court on Thursday, but they have been released pending trial. If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for possessing, training, or transporting animals for participation in the dogfight. headtopics.com

