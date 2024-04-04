Defense Lawyer Accuses Federal Investigators of Leaking Details on Diddy's Mansions

Jeffrey Lichtman , the prominent defense lawyer retained by Sean ' Diddy ' Combs' son Justin, accused federal investigators of leaking details about the search warrants served on the hip-hop billionaire's mansions in Miami and Los Angeles and attempting to influence public opinion with a show of force .
In the most recent episode of 'Beyond the Legal Limit,' an hour-long show that covered a range of topics from landline telephones to the Israel-Hamas war, Lichtman spent about six minutes on the Combs case. His client was seen on video of the raid escorted out, forced to walk backward with his hands on his head. 'The government is not always good and not always honest and doesn't always play by the rules. In fact, it oftentimes does not play by the rules,' he said on the latest episod
Jeffrey Lichtman Defense Lawyer Sean Combs Diddy Justin Combs Federal Investigators Search Warrants Mansions Miami Los Angeles Public Opinion Show Of Force
