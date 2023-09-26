Defense Department calls for major STEM initiative as American math skills pose threat to national security

The U.S. military, employers and economic development specialists have been raising alarms about the implications of American students’ low math scores for the country’s competitiveness… The Defense Department has called for a major initiative to support education in science, technology, education and math, or STEM.

It says there are eight times as many college graduates in these disciplines in China and four times as many engineers in Russia as in the United States.

“This is not an educational question alone,” said Josh Wyner, vice president of The Aspen Institute think tank. In July, the think tank warned that other nations are challenging America’s technological dominance.

Bridge to Calculus summer program participants, Steven Ramos, Kevin Dang, Kevin Tran, Peter St. Louis-Severe, Elian Martinez, and Wintana Tewolde on the campus of Northeastern University on Aug. 1, 2023.“We are no longer keeping pace with other countries, particularly China,” the Aspen report says, calling this a “dangerous” failure and urging decisionmakers to make education a national security priority. headtopics.

Evan Tran (17) says he loves superheros because of their everyday jobs of engineers, scientists and things of that nature.“The advances in technology that are going to drive where the world goes in the next 50 years are going to come from other countries, because they have the intellectual capital and we don’t,” said Jim Stigler, a psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies the process of teaching and learning subjects including math.

Meanwhile, the number of jobs in math occupations — positions that “use arithmetic and apply advanced techniques to make calculations, analyze data and solve problems” — will increase by more than 30,000 per year through the end of this decade, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show. That’s much faster than most other kinds of jobs.

“Mathematics is becoming more and more a part of almost every career,” said Michael Allen, who chairs the math department at Tennessee Technological University.

Teacher Jerry Howland explains an equation during the Bridge to Calculus summer program.Tennessee Tech runs a summer camp teaching cybersecurity, which requires math, to high school students. “That lightbulb goes off and they say, ‘That’s why I need to know that,’” Allen said. Computer-related jobs — ranging from software development to semiconductor production — require math, too. Analysts say those fields have or will develop labor shortages.

But most American students aren’t prepared for those jobs. In the most recent Program for International Student Assessment tests in math, or PISA,than their counterparts in 36 other education systems worldwide. Students in China scored the highest. Only one in five college-bound American high school students is prepared for college-level courses in STEM, according to the National Science and Technology Council.

One result: Students from other countries are preparing to lead these fields. Only one in five graduate students in math-intensive subjects including computer science and electrical engineering at U.S. universities are American, the National Foundation for American Policy reports. The rest come from abroad. Most will leave the U.S. when they finish their programs.

Students Zhuo Yan Jiang, 18 of Boston Latin School; Shuyi Zheng, 17 of Boston Latin Academy, and Wan Xin Chen, 17 of the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, work during a coding class.In the U.S., poor math skills could mean lower salaries for today’s kids. A Stanford economist has estimated that, if U.S. pandemic math declines are not reversed, students now in kindergarten through grade 12 will earn from 2% to 9% less over their careers, depending on what state they live in, than their predecessors educated just before the start of the pandemic.

But it also means the country’s productivity and competitiveness could slide.

“Math just underpins everything,” said Megan Schrauben, executive director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s MiSTEM initiative, which tries to get more students into STEM. “It’s extremely important for the future prosperity of our students and communities, but also our entire state.”

In Massachusetts, employers are anticipating a shortage over the next five years of 11,000 workers in the life sciences alone.

Suuraj Narayanan Raghunathan speaks about the Bridge to Calculus summer program.“It’s not a small problem,” said Edward Lambert Jr., executive director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education. “We’re just not starting students, particularly students of color and from lower-resourced families, on career paths related to math and computer science and those things in which we need to stay competitive, or starting them early enough.”

The Bridge to Calculus program at Northeastern, where Kevin Tran spent his summer, is one response to that. The 113 participating students were paid $15 an hour, most of it from Boston and its public schools, said the program’s coordinator, Bindu Veetel. The university provided the classroom space and some of the teachers.

The students’ days began at 7:30 a.m., when teacher Jeremy Howland had them run exercises in their heads. “Bada-bing,” Howland said whenever they were right.

From left, Jason Burrell, 17; Rishan Zaman, 16, and Brian Lam, 16, work together in a pre-calculus class during the Bridge to Calculus summer program.Students learned to apply that knowledge in coding, data analysis, robotics and elementary electrical engineering classes.

It’s not just a good deed that Northeastern is doing. Some of the graduates of Bridge to Calculus end up enrolling there and proceeding to its highly ranked computer science and engineering programs, which — like those at other U.S. universities — struggle to attract homegrown talent.