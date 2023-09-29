Defending WNBA champion Aces score final 11 points, beat Wings 64-61 for sweep, return to finals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, including a tying layup late, and the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces advanced to the finals for the third time in four years, scoring the game’s final 11 points to beat the Dallas Wings 64-61 on Friday night. Natasha Howard added 14 points for the Wings, while Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 15 rebounds.UNCASVILLE, Conn.
(AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and New York beat Connecticut to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five semifinal series.
Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 16 and Courtney Vandersloot added 12 for New York, which never trailed. The Liberty can close out the series Sunday on the same court. Alyssa Thomas fell one rebound shy of a triple-double for Connecticut, finishing with 23 points and 14 assists. Thomas had six triple-doubles in the regular season. Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 for the Sun.
