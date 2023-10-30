Defend Texas Liberty gets involved in special election to replace Bryan Slaton

The far-right political action committee is getting involved in a critical special election for the Texas House, the first major test of its influence since its then-leader was spotted meeting with a prominent white supremacist.

The PAC has been sending mail, making calls and blasting text messages into House District 2 in northeast Texas, according to voters there. The PAC’s activities have been mainly attacking a leading Republican candidate, Jill Dutton, but one voter said a caller also solicited support for Dutton’s main GOP rival, Brent Money., a Royse City Republican and heavily funded ally of Defend Texas Liberty who tormented House leadership.

The PAC was a top supporter of Paxton as the House impeached him in May and then the Senate acquitted him last month. It gave $3 million to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as he was preparing to preside over the trial, funding that Phelan called out after the acquittal.reported headtopics.com

The intraparty war is all coming to a head in the special election for HD-2, a solidly red seat covering three counties east of the Dallas area. The candidates include Dutton, the former president of the Republican Women of Van Zandt; Money, and three other Republicans: Heath Hyde, Doug Roszhart and Krista Schild. One Democrat, Kirsten Washington, is also running.

The mailer targeting Dutton features an illustration of her face juxtaposed with that of Beto O’Rourke, the two-time Democratic statewide candidate. It says she is “fundraising with Beto O’Rourke donors” but does not provide any citation for the claim. headtopics.com

Two voters, who asked not to be named, said they got phone calls this week where a person rattled off attacks against Dutton and then asked them to support Money. One of the voters said the person identified themselves as representing Defend Texas Liberty, while the other voter said they did not catch the start of the call.

