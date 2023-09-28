Defeated by force, self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh declares it will dissolve

Conquered by Azerbaijan in a swift military operation last week, the breakaway republic, which Armenians call Artsakh, will cease to exist on Jan. 1, its president said. GORIS, Armenia — The leader of the self-declared Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh signed a decree Thursday to officially dissolve the breakaway state on Jan.

1, confirming its surrender to Azerbaijan following a failed 32-year quest for independence and international recognition.Samvel Shahramanyan, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh, which its Armenian residents call Artsakh but is internationally recognized as Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, said in a decree that all state institutions will be dissolved.

A lightening military offensive by Azerbaijan last week forced the self-declared government of Nagorno-Karabakh to capitulate and agree to dismantle its armed forces. The advance of Azerbaijani forces also set off a mass exodus of the mountainous region’s ethnic Armenian residents who say they fear genocide and, in any case, are unwilling to live under Azerbaijani rule.More than 66,000 people — more than half the region’s residents — have already crossed the border to Armenia and some officials believe the entire population will leave.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1 2024 - Nagorno-Karabakh authoritiesThe president of Armenia's self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.

At Least 125 Killed in Explosion at Nagorno-Karabakh Fuel DepotArmenia’s health minister said on Tuesday that at least 125 people had been killed in an explosion at a fuel depot in the breakaway Nagorno-Kar...

Exasperated Residents Flee Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan Seizes Control of Breakaway RegionRuzan Israyelyan and her children spent days walking through forests in NagornoKarabakh and hiding from Azerbaijani drones as they fled for Armenia following Azerbaijan's blitz offensive to reclaim control of the breakaway region.A truck in the convoy of thousands of...

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to ArmeniaAn explosion at a crowded gas station in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region has killed at least 20 people and injured nearly 300 others as thousands of ethnic Armenians have rushed to flee to Armenia

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to ArmeniaEthnic Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have scrambled to flee as soon as Azerbaijan lifted a 10-month blockade on the region's only road to Armenia.

At Least 20 Dead in Gas Station Explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh Residents Flee to ArmeniaSeparatist authorities in NagornoKarabakh said Tuesday that at least 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured by an explosion at a gas station as people seeking to flee to Armenia lined up for fuel. The breakaway region's health department said that 13 bodies...

Comment

GORIS, Armenia — The leader of the self-declared Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh signed a decree Thursday to officially dissolve the breakaway state on Jan. 1, confirming its surrender to Azerbaijan following a failed 32-year quest for independence and international recognition.Samvel Shahramanyan, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh, which its Armenian residents call Artsakh but is internationally recognized as Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, said in a decree that all state institutions will be dissolved.

A lightening military offensive by Azerbaijan last week forced the self-declared government of Nagorno-Karabakh to capitulate and agree to dismantle its armed forces. The advance of Azerbaijani forces also set off a mass exodus of the mountainous region’s ethnic Armenian residents who say they fear genocide and, in any case, are unwilling to live under Azerbaijani rule.More than 66,000 people — more than half the region’s residents — have already crossed the border to Armenia and some officials believe the entire population will leave.

Prominent members of the Nagorno-Karabakh government have also been arrested or have surrendered to the Azerbaijani government.Share

David Babayan, the longtime spokesman for the breakaway government who also briefly served as its foreign minister, said he planned to hand himself over to authorities in Shusha, a city now controlled by Azerbaijan.

“You all know that I am included in the black list of Azerbaijan, and that the Azerbaijani side demanded by arrival in Baku for an appropriate investigation,” Babayan wrote on Facebook. “This decision, of course, will cause great pain and stress to my loved ones, but I am sure they will understand. My failure to appear or worse, my escape, will cause serious harm to our long suffering people.”Azerbaijani border guards said Wednesday they had detained Ruben Vardanyan, the former state minister of Artsakh, and on Thursday Azerbaijan’s State Security Service announced that he had been arrested on charges of financing state terrorism.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been fiercely contested by the two former Soviet republics since a war in the late 1980′s and early 1990′s, when the region’s majority Armenian population sought to break from the newly independent nation of Azerbaijan.

That first Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with a decisive Armenian victory. Massacres were committed by both sides, but ultimately the vast majority of Azerbaijanis — hundreds of thousands — were forced to leave the territory.

In a brief war in 2020, Azerbaijan recaptured most of Nagorno-Karabakh, ending decades of Armenian control of the region.The latest: