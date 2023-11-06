Deer Causes Fatal Accident in Utah

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quince Bruer said a vehicle was traveling south on Highway 13 near 9700 North in Honeyville, Utah, around 7 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway. Bruer said that the deer was thrown into the air and hurled into the northbound lane where another vehicle was traveling. The deer busted through the windshield of that vehicle, instantly killing the 88-year-old driver.

