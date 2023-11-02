Deep Decarbonization Scenarios Reveal Importance of Accelerating Zero-Emission Vehicle Adoption

The researchers came to that conclusion after running thousands of computer simulations on the steps needed to decarbonize passenger and freight travel, which make up the largest contributor to greenhouse gases. While they advised that “no single technology, policy, or behavioral change” is enough by itself to reach the target, eliminating tailpipe emissions would be a major factor.

While most vehicles today burn fossil fuels, a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) relies on alternate sources of power, such as batteries or hydrogen. Transportation ranks as the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States and the fastest-growing source of emissions in other parts of the world,

“The transportation sector accounts for about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and about two-thirds of all that is from personal vehicle travel,” Hoehne said. “Recent progress in technology coupled with the pressing need to address both the climate crisis and air quality issues have elevated the importance of clean transportation,” said Muratori, manager of the Transportation Energy Transition Analysis group and architect of the TEMPO model. “This shift has made transitioning the entire sector towards sustainability an achievable goal and a top priority in the United States and worldwide.

United States Headlines Read more: CLEANTECHNICA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FORBESTECH: Data At The Edge: Navigating Between Deep Insights And Deep Privacy In The Cloud EraCTO at Pinochle.AI. Read Kannan Venkatraman's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: US Fed interest rate preview: Two scenarios for Bitcoin and Ethereum pricesBitcoin price rallied throughout October 2023, marking another profitable month for BTC holders.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Fed Preview: Three scenarios and their implications for BDXYEconomists at TD Securities discuss the Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and its implications for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Extreme weather is outpacing even the worst-case scenarios of our forecasting models, says researcherIn the wake of the destructive Hurricane Otis, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the history of weather forecasting. The hurricane roared ashore with 165mph winds and torrential rainfall, slamming into the coastal city of Acapulco, Mexico, and claiming the lives of at least 48 people.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

THR: Hulu Deal for Disney, Comcast: Stock Analyst Outline ScenariosStarting on Nov. 1, an option to begin the deal process for the 33 percent stake in the streaming platform — expected to be worth north of $9 billion — can be triggered.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: AI apocalypse team formed to fend off catastrophic nuclear and biochemical doomsday scenariosEnsuring that AI is used for good and not evil comes with preparedness where a team aims to anticipate and prevent catastrophes before they happen.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕