Decoupled Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Netflix

Wondering where to stream Decoupled Season 1 online? Then go no further as we have all the streaming details. Created by Manu Joseph, the eight-episode miniseries follows protagonists Arya and Shruti as they deal with their impending divorce. It further focuses on the approach that the couple adopts in making their separation public, a Decoupling party.

In the show, the viewers are introduced to a wealthy couple – the celebrated author Arya and a successful entrepreneur Shruti – who are on the verge of getting their divorce. Their failing partnership is confirmed by the pair’s constant bickering, conflict of interests, and endless disagreements. However, they choose to live together for the sake of their 12-year-old daughter Rohini, whom they want to co-parent.

R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla play Arya and Shruti, respectively. Other cast members include Atul Kumar, Arista Mehta, Bhavik Kelawala, Mir Afsar Ali, and Chetan Bhagat, respectively.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don't live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported."A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyance of life in their affluent world.

