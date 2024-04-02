Declining Confidence in Recycling and Recycling Rates in the US

Spring cleaning time is here and a lot of us are throwing more away than we usually do. Californians have more access to recycling than most states, but the percentage of what gets recycled is just 37%. Every state but one, Montana, has at least something banned from disposal in its solid waste facilities — at minimum lead-acid batteries, as is the case in Arizona and Wyoming. Twenty-seven states have at least one mandatory recycling requirement.

North Dakota has the highest percentage of households that cannot recycle at 66%. You can read the full 2024 report from the Recycling Partnership. Confidence in recycling is in decline. A 2022 Recycling Confidence survey showed a lack of public trust in recycling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Documents reveal recycling yard’s history with city code compliance, solid waste recycling contractThe city says Monterrey Iron & Metal is currently code-compliant.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Declining Confidence in Federal Government: A Bipartisan PhenomenonSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Weekly: How declining birth rates could shake up society; Humanoid robots; Top prize in mathematics242Human population growth is coming to an end. The global population is expected to peak between 2060 and 2080, then start falling. Many countries will have much lower birth rates than would be needed to support ageing populations.

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

Mortgage rates rise toward 7% after declining for prior 2 weeksMortgage rates are on the rise again and approaching 7% as economists warn that rates are expected to stay elevated for longer than previously projected.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

US Consumer Confidence Preview: An uptick in confidence can boost the USDThe United States (US) will publish March CB Consumer Confidence on Tuesday, expected to have improved to 106.9 from 106.7 in February.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Marriage rates are up, and divorce rates are down, new data showsAfter Covid-19 lockdowns, 2022 was a year of marriages, according to new data.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »