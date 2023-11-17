Decline of Local News in the US Accelerates, Losing One-Third of Newspapers Since 2005

The decline of local news in the United States is speeding up despite attention paid to the issue, to the point where the nation has lost one-third of its newspapers and two-thirds of its newspaper journalists since 2005. Experts at Northwestern University's Medill journalism school say the pace of local newspapers closings has been accelerating, to an average of 2.5 newspapers shutting down each week.

While digital outlets have emerged to fill some voids, they're closing at roughly the same rate as new ones start, the report said. The experts say needs to be even greater awareness and solutions that can make more than a dent in the issue

United States Headlines Read more: SPECTRUMNEWS1TX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC: Climate Change Report Warns of Worsening Impacts in the United StatesAn extensive report compiled by experts across the federal government warns that climate change is making it harder to maintain safe homes and healthy families in the United States . The report highlights the worsening impacts of extreme events such as heat waves, wildfires, and extreme rainfall, which will continue to worsen as temperatures rise. The report, known as the Fifth National Climate Assessment, provides a comprehensive breakdown of the latest climate science from 14 different federal agencies.

Source: ABC | Read more »

BREAKİNGWEATHER: Severe Storms and Tornadoes Cause Widespread Damage Across Eastern United StatesWidespread damaging winds and several tornadoes left large swaths of damage from Alabama to New York and Massachusetts early this week. Officials say they worked as fast as they could to de-energize power lines that fell onto dozens of cars during severe storms in Maryland on Aug. 7. At least 10 tornadoes have been confirmed after the worst severe weather outbreak since March erupted over the eastern United States from Monday into Tuesday. A deadly barrage of thunderstorms blasted towns from Massachusetts to Alabama with near-hurricane-force wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding in addition to the twisters that touched down.

Source: breakingweather | Read more »

USATODAY: How a Government Shutdown Would Impact the United StatesFrom Social Security checks to national parks, here’s how a government shutdown would (or wouldn't) disrupt the United States .

Source: USATODAY | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Childbirth Crisis in the United StatesThe U.S. maternal mortality rate has doubled in two decades. Many women experience mistreatment in their maternity care. Columbia University protected a predator in its obstetrics practice. A significant number of people find their birth experience traumatic. The majority of births occur in hospitals.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

WIREDSCİENCE: United States Releases Fifth National Climate AssessmentThe United States has released its Fifth National Climate Assessment, which highlights the severe effects of climate change on the country and provides strategies for addressing the issue. The report was prepared with input from over 750 experts from every US state.

Source: WIREDScience | Read more »

FOXNEWS: House Homeland Security Chairman Warns of Dangerous Times for the United StatesHouse Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green is expected to warn that the present is 'one of the most dangerous times in the history of the United States ' during his panel’s hearing Wednesday focused on worldwide threats. Green warns that security challenges to the United States in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas are 'becoming more dynamic each day.'

Source: FoxNews | Read more »