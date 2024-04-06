Decline in Child Abuse Reports During COVID-19 Pandemic

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts sounded the alarm that fewer interactions between children and mandatory reporters could lead to a decrease in reports and an increase in abuse and neglect.

However, the pandemic did cause a decline in reports to state child welfare agencies, including a decline in reports to the Alaska Office of Children’s Services. National rates of child abuse and neglect actually decreased during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Pandemic Child Abuse Child Neglect Reports Decline

