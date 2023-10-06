Deciphering the intensity of past ocean currents

Pioneering analysis of deep-sea corals has overturned the idea that ocean currents contributed to increasing global levels of carbon dioxide in the air over the past 11,000 ...

Water from the Pacific Ocean flows into the Indian Ocean via the Indonesia Archipelago thanks to a vast network of currents that act as a conveyor belt, transporting warmth and nutrients. Currents ... Researchers have decoded for the first time the demographic history, genetic structure, and population connectivity of a deep-sea limpet widely distributed in vent and seep ecosystems in the ...

Using state-of-the-art ocean robots and scientific sensors attached to seals, researchers have for the first time observed small and energetic ocean currents in the Southern Ocean. The currents are ...

Deciphering the intensity of past ocean currentsOcean currents determine the structure of the deep-sea ocean floor and the transport of sediments, organic carbon, nutrients and pollutants. In flume-tank experiments, researchers from MARUM—Center for Marine Environmental Sciences at the University of Bremen have simulated how currents shape the seafloor and control sediment deposition. This will help in reconstructions of past marine conditions. They have now published their results in Communications Earth & Environment.

Scientific evidence supports safe discharge of Fukushima wastewater into the Pacific OceanFollowing the second release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant (5 October), a team of international researchers have addressed concerns and misinformation.

