Decentralized finance yet to pose ‘meaningful risk’ to stability — EU regulator

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is yet to pose a meaningful risk to overall financial stability but does require monitoring, according to the European Union’s financial markets and securities regulator.

Aside from discussing the nascent ecosystem's benefits and risks, the regulator concluded it is yet to pose a sizeable risk to financial stability. "Crypto-assets markets, including DeFi, do not represent meaningful risks to financial stability at this point, mainly because of their relatively small size and limited contagion channels between crypto and traditional financial markets."

The ESMA also looked into several crypto contagions of 2022, including the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and FTX, noting that this crypto "Nevertheless, the regulator observed that DeFi has similar traits and vulnerabilities to traditional finance, such as liquidity and maturity mismatches, leverage, and interconnectedness.

It also highlighted that although investors' exposure to DeFi remains small, there are still serious risks to investor protection due to the "highly speculative nature of many DeFi arrangements, important operational and security vulnerabilities, and the lack of a clearly identified responsible party.

It cautioned that this could "translate into systemic risks if the phenomenon were to gain significant traction and/or if interconnections with traditional financial markets were to become material." Furthermore, the report identified a "concentration risk" associated with DeFi activities.

"DeFi activities are concentrated in a small number of protocols," it noted adding that the three largest ones represent 30% of the TVL. "The failure of any of these large protocols or blockchains could reverberate across the whole system," it said.

