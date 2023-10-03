Debra Brause Psy.D.

received a Doctorate in Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP). Her professional training includes diagnostic assessment for learning disabilities at UCLA, a postgraduate fellowship in psychoanalytic psychotherapy at the Wright Institute Los Angeles, clinical work in community mental health settings, and continuing participation in psychoanalytic consultation groups.

Dr. Brause has served as an adjunct professor of Human Development at Alliant International University and as a clinical supervisor at The Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills and Valley Community Counseling Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. She currently supervises at Rose City Counseling Center in Pasadena, CA, and provides professional seminars on neurodiversity. She is a professional member of the Los Angeles County Psychological Association, the Maple Counseling Center Alumni Association, and the Wright Institute Alumni Association.

Prior to becoming a psychologist, Dr. Brause spent 10 years in the entertainment industry, working in television production, news, and as a studio development executive. Her work with writers infuses her therapy practice, as she helps others move through psychological blocks and provides guidance toward finding their ideal creative path.

In her private practice, she works with parents raising neurodivergent children and is passionate about working with autistic adults from a neuro-affirming perspective.Perseverative thinking in autism and OCD have considerable overlap. But there are some key differences that may help differentiate the two.

Should Autistic Children Be 'Trained' to Socialize?

Autistic children are often referred for social skills training. But what kind of skills are helpful, and which are just ableist?When it comes to a new autism diagnosis, there is a familiar narrative of suffering parents on their search for a "cure." There is another path of transformation and hope.Personal Perspective: Advances in medical care have been critical in saving the lives of premature infants in the NICU. But is their mental health taken seriously?As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.