Debate over Allocation of State Aid for Flood Recovery in Planada and Pajaro

Merced and Monterey counties received $20 million each from the state to aid in the recovery from January floods in Planada and Pajaro. However, local officials and residents have differing opinions on how the money should be spent. While officials want to allocate some of the funds towards infrastructure, residents want all of it to go towards relieving their debt from the natural disaster.





