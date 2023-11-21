Debate on Food Assistance Turns into Screaming Match over Israel-Hamas War

A debate on food assistance for children during the last day of Colorado's special session turned into a screaming match over the Israel-Hamas war. Representative Elisabeth Epps (in red) sits with a group of pro-Palestine protestors during the last day of the special session.was dedicated to addressing property tax increases. But you wouldn't have known it watching the final hours of House floor work on Monday.

to prohibit the program's benefits from being used to purchase food products from"occupied territories," including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Legislators rejected Epps's motion to consider the proposed amendment in a 39-21 vote. This was the second time her amendment was shut down after legislators on Sunday ruled that it was outside the scope of the bill. "We're helping to fund a blockade that keeps water and basic life-sustaining resources from Gazan children," Epps said after the amendment lost on Monday, spurring disapproving comments from other legislator





