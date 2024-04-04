Deaths from Horse Racing in the U.S. Slightly Increase in 2023

Deaths from horse racing in the U.S. have been slightly on the rise between 2022 and 2023, according to the annual report released Wednesday by the federally mandated agency that began regulating the sport two years ago. The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority said 1.32 deaths per 1,000 starts last year, up from 1.25 tracked by the Equine Injury Database the previous year. The number at the 50 HISA-accredited tracks had a rate of 1.23 per 1,000 compared to 1.

63 at others across the country. While up from 2022, the 1.32 deaths per 1,000 starts is still the second-lowest equine fatality rate since they started being tracked in 2009, down from the previous lows of 1.39 in 2021 and 1.41 in '20. "Our inaugural annual report reflects our journey toward a safer, fairer and more resilient future for horse racing," CEO Lisa Lazarus said in a statement accompanying the report

