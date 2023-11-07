Death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,300 as humanitarian crisis worsens

One month since Hamas' launched its brutal terror attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 people, the death toll from Israel's response in the Gaza Strip has soared over 10,300, according to the Palestinian territory's Hamas-run Ministry of Health. The ministry says more than 4,200 of the dead are children, and about 1,300 more children are believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.
The figures provided by the Hamas-run administration in Gaza cannot be independently verified, but U.S. officials say the civilian toll is undoubtedly in the thousands. Israel's military says it does everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, targeting only Hamas and other militant groups and giving civilians advance warning of strikes. Israel insists that Hamas bears all responsibility for casualties in Gaza, as it sparked the war with its Oct. 7 terror attack, and it accuses Hamas of hiding weapons and fighters in civilian neighborhoods, including around schools and hospitals. Regardless, the dizzying number of casualties and spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza have fueled increasing calls from governments and international organizations around the world for a humanitarian cease-fire. Israel has rejected the calls.'The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity,' United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday. The U.N
