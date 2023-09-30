Death toll from Pakistan bombing rises to 54 as suspicion falls on local Islamic State group chapter

The death toll from a bombing in southwestern Pakistan as people celebrated the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday has risen to 54 after two wounded patients died in hospitals overnight A suspected suicide bomber or bombers blew themselves up Friday among a crowd in the Mastung district. It was one of the deadliest attacks targeting civilians in Pakistan in months.

Nearly 70 people were wounded, including five who remain in very critical condition, authorities said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack in Mastung, a district of Baluchistan province. But suspicion is likely to fall on the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate, which has claimed previous deadly bombings around Pakistan.IS carried out an attack days earlier in the same area after one of its commanders was killed there. Also Friday, a blast ripped through a mosque located on the premises of a police station in Hangu, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least five people and wounding seven.

Officials said two suicide bombers approached the police station mosque. Guards shot and killed one, but the other managed to reach the mosque and set off explosives. The mud-brick building collapsed with about 40 people inside, officials said. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Syrian Kurdish fighters backed by US troops say they've captured a senior Islamic State militantSyrian Kurdish fighters and American forces have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, a militant described as a “key facilitators

Syrian Kurdish fighters backed by US troops say they've captured a senior Islamic State militantSyrian Kurdish fighters and American forces have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, a militant described as a “key facilitators.

US-backed Syrian Kurds report capture of key Islamic State figureBacked by American forces, Syrian Kurdish fighters have reportedly captured Mahmdouh Ibrahim al-Haji, described as a 'key facilitator' of the Islamic State group.

Indiana state comptroller Tera Klutz will resign in November after nearly 7 years in state postState Comptroller Tera Klutz will resign in November after nearly seven years in the state post that recently saw her title changed from Indiana’s state auditor to comptroller.

State Fair Classic: 5 things to know about Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&MFormer Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and Grambling State will attempt to beat Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the first time in...

Cause of death revealed in Semmes children deathCause of death revealed in Semmes children death