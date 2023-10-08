Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes climbs to more than 2,000

The death toll from strong earthquakes in western Afghanistan, one of the deadliest earthquakes to shake the country in two decades, has risen to more than 2,000, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. A 6.3 magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the country’s national disaster authority.

Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was about 25 miles northwest of Herat city and was followed by three very strong aftershocks that measured magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5, as well as lesser shocks.

