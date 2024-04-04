Death Row Inmate Michael Smith Set to be Executed

Death row inmate Michael Smith , also known as the ' Hoover Killer ', is set to be executed on April 4. Smith has spent over 20 years on death row after being convicted of murdering Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru in separate events in February 2002.

He was also convicted of second-degree murder in another case. Despite his legal team and family arguing for clemency due to his developmental challenges and difficult upbringing, the Pardon and Parole Board voted 4 to 1 against granting clemency.

Death Row Execution Michael Smith Hoover Killer Murder Clemency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barry Manilow to Co-Host Fashion Mogul Michael Smith’s Mega Jill Biden FundraiserSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith, convicted of killing 2 people in 2002After Oklahoma's botched lethal injections prompted a pause on executions, the state returned to capital punishment in 2021.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith, man convicted of double slaying in 2002A man convicted of shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago was executed Thursday morning.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Oklahoma's first execution in 2024 set for 'Hoover Killer' Michael SmithOklahoma is set to carry out its first state execution of 2024.Death row inmate Michael Smith is convicted of murdering two people in 2002.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith's Charity Shutting DownWill Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are shutting down their charitable foundation due, at least partly, to fallout from Will's infamous Oscars slap.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Michael: Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, & More Cast in Michael Jackson BiopicLarenz Tate, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, and more join the cast of Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »