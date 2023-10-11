Death and heartbreak at every turn in kibbutz near Gaza that was ambushed by Hamas

BE’ERI, Israel — An overwhelming smell of death lingers in the air in Be’eri, a kibbutz near the Gaza border where Hamas militants ambushed the small community Saturday morning, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake and dozens dead. Days later, body bags remain on the streets.

‘Be careful and be quiet’ Fishbien said he and his grandmother were in contact with his sister, who works at a kindergarten, after they took shelter when they heard what sounded like missiles shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, but lost contact around 11:30 a.m. “The last thing she said was, ‘be careful and quiet. They’re in your neighborhood,” he said.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Death Toll Rises as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

