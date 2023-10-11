Dearborn Rally Sees Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian Supporters Condemn Israel

Hundreds gathered in a theater in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday night to share their support for the Palestinian cause and condemn the Israeli government.Palestinian militants fighting for Hamas stormed into Israel on Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and taking dozens hostage in a multi-pronged offensive.

Videos on social media showed supporters waving Palestinian flags and calling for a 'free Palestine' inside the packed Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.Some expressed sympathy for the civilian lives lost in Israel in recent days, but noted the conflict has been going on for 75 years, according to CBS News.

Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally at Texas State Capitol after Hamas attackSupporters of Palestine and of Israel made their voices heard at rallies across the nation, including here in Austin.

Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally and clash for a second day in New York CityPolice have been doing their best to keep protestors on opposing sides apart because even crossing the street has led to physical conflict.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacksThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Grenell to Newsmax: Pro-Palestinian Rally in NYC a 'Scary Moment'Ric Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, told Newsmax that a massive pro-Palestinian rally in the streets of New York City Sunday is a 'scary moment' for the United States.

Violent clashes break out at pro-Palestinian rallies across the US in wake of Hamas terror attacks on IsraelProtestors burn Israeli flag and altercations arise during Palestinian rally Oct. 8

Australian police investigating pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney where protestors chanted ‘gas the Jews’Australian police are investigating a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Sydney Opera House after being made aware of a small group chanting antisemitic expletives.