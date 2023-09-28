Dear Annie: New hire makes work environment toxic for co-workers

I used to love my job, but now I dread going to work because I have to interact with her every day. DEAR DREADING CARLA: My advice is for the four of you to visit the human resources manager of your company. You can ask that Carla be fired, or, at a minimum, moved to another department.

Explain how awkward your work has become because of this drama queen. It really is true that one rotten apple can spoil the whole barrel. Sexual assault allegations are not to be taken lightly, and it seems like your human resources department did their due diligence.DEAR ANNIE: This is in response to the letter to you about intermittent fasting. A nutritionist on NPR described how it works. It takes your liver about 12 hours to process the food you eat in a day, and then it starts processing stored fat. So if you go 12 hours between meals, you don’t store fat (assuming you don’t eat TOO much). And if you go longer without eating, you burn stored fat.

I’ve been doing this for years, and didn’t know there was a name for it, and it’s helped keep my weight steady without having to give up the foods I like. You would do your readers a service by looking into this and perhaps recommending it. -- Burning Fat

Read more:

njdotcom »

Dear Annie: My new neighbor’s noisy habits have me thinking about movingIn today's Dear Annie column, a frustrated reader seeks Annie Lane's advice on dealing with her neighbor's noisy habits at night.

Dear Annie: I worry a relative’s social media posts could put her children in dangerToday's Dear Annie reader asks Annie Lane if it's wise to post online when your children will be home alone with a sitter.

Dear Annie: How to talk with your in-lawsAdvice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: How do I tactfully tell neighbor that I hear everything, including her bathroom use?It sounds like it could be a building issue and that the building is not properly soundproofed.

Dear Annie: I’m convinced that my co-worker is a liar and a troublemakerA frustrated individual is hoping Dear Annie can help out with a co-worker.

Dear Annie: Should a tell a relative that it’s not a good idea to post daycare needs on social media?I know how difficult it can be to find cheap, reliable childcare. There is part of me that wants to message her to tell her how unsafe it is.

I can only imagine how Fred feels. The two other women in our division agree with Fred and me and don’t want anything to do with Carla. Do you have any advice for us? -- Dreading Carla

DEAR DREADING CARLA: My advice is for the four of you to visit the human resources manager of your company. You can ask that Carla be fired, or, at a minimum, moved to another department. Explain how awkward your work has become because of this drama queen. It really is true that one rotten apple can spoil the whole barrel. Sexual assault allegations are not to be taken lightly, and it seems like your human resources department did their due diligence.DEAR ANNIE: This is in response to the letter to you about intermittent fasting. A nutritionist on NPR described how it works. It takes your liver about 12 hours to process the food you eat in a day, and then it starts processing stored fat. So if you go 12 hours between meals, you don’t store fat (assuming you don’t eat TOO much). And if you go longer without eating, you burn stored fat.

I’ve been doing this for years, and didn’t know there was a name for it, and it’s helped keep my weight steady without having to give up the foods I like. You would do your readers a service by looking into this and perhaps recommending it. -- Burning Fat

DEAR BURNING FAT: Congratulations on your success. Keep up the good work. I am amazed at how many readers have sent in letters telling of their positive results with intermittent fasting.

NOTE: The above column was originally published in 2019.MORE FROM DEAR ANNIE: