Dear Annie: Man can’t quit clandestine relationship with his father-in-law

DEAR ANNIE: Here’s my situation. In my last year of college, I met the most beautiful and intelligent girl I’ve even known. We instantly hit it off and began dating. We have so much in common and share the same values and goals for life. Because we were attending college out of state, we didn’t meet each other’s parents until graduation. All six of us got along well.

Fast-forward two very busy years deciding where to live, buying a house, getting married and landing two incredible high-paying jobs in our career field, we are now living “the dream.” We settled down in my wife’s hometown and often see her parents on Sunday for dinner. Six months ago, we were at her parent’s home for Sunday dinner as usual. Her two younger siblings and their dates joined us. While we were eating, her father’s phone beeped with a particular sound indicating a message. This is one of those sounds where “if you know, you know.

Here’s where it gets complicated (and you can probably guess where this is going). A few days later, I saw her father at the hardware store. He invited me to go to a small coffeehouse to talk. He knew I recognized the beep that night and wanted to discuss it. Turns out that he is a very secretly closeted gay man. headtopics.com

The following weekend, I went up to my father-in-law’s cabin with him alone, not unusual, but this time we made love. We both knew this might happen, and neither of us tried to stop it. We spent the weekend together and had the best time connecting while both feeling incredibly guilty about it.

Dear Annie: Brother worries about his frail, elderly sister who continues to care for her farm animals

