DEAR ANNIE: My future sister-in-law is getting married, and I am a maid of honor. She already had a bridal party where I made food and helped out before and after the event. Now she is having her bachelorette party. Originally, she stated she just wanted a casual night out with the bridal party.

That weekend, there is a fair going on, and my fiancé and I park cars at our house for a fee because it is the busiest day of the fair. Since they have changed plans, I will now be missing out on hundreds of dollars that I need.

DEAR BROKE BRIDESMAID: Weddings have evolved over the years to include not only a ceremony, reception and rehearsal dinner but also a bachelorette party, engagement party, bridal shower, etc. As the maid of honor, it is expected that you help out with all of the initially agreed-upon events, but sacrificing multiple weekends and forfeiting money that you don’t have is excessive and uncalled for. headtopics.com

Since the day portion of the event was not originally part of the plan, simply inform the bridal party that you only had the evening blocked off to celebrate and that, unfortunately, you have business to attend to during the day.

