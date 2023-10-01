Dear Annie: I love my grandchildren very much, but I feel so unappreciated

My question is, should I continue giving under these circumstances or stop altogether any gift giving?This is very difficult for me, as I love these kids very much. -- Feeling UnappreciatedDEAR UNAPPRECIATED: No one likes to feel used or like their presents were not appreciated. Speak with your son about asking his kids to say thank you once in a while to their grandmother. It will serve them well in life to learn the value of showing appreciation when someone does something kind for you.

You definitely should not cut them off. Do you only give to get a thank you, or does it feel good to give? Have you enjoyed the trips with your grandkids? Don’t let the bad manners of your grandkids make you and them miss out on quality family vacations. That is time you can’t get back. You can look at their mistakes as teaching moments.

