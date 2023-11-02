Dear Annie: I lashed out at my boyfriend after a bad day at work. How do I make things right?

I’m a 20-year-old girl, and my boyfriend is 24, soon to be 25. We’ve been dating for about three months, and he’s the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. This is only my second relationship and his fifth. Unfortunately, two of those exes weren’t very nice; one cheated on him, and the other left him for another boy.

The other day was my first day at a new job. My shift was from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. But what they didn’t tell me was that I had to stay an extra 30 minutes to clean up the place. The manager was being pretty strict with me also. I hadn’t eaten properly before coming or drunk enough water. I assumed they would let me go to the food court at the mall to get some food, but the manager said I wasn’t allowed to leave the store.

My boyfriend came to pick me up thinking I was going to be ready at 9, but I had to stay until 9:30. So I ran out of there, stressed, sad and very angry -- at the manager, at myself, at everything. I also felt bad making my boyfriend wait for 30 minutes.

I started ranting to him about how much I hated this. I remember saying, “I hate this! I hate everyone, I hate everything, I hate myself,” and at one point, I blurted out “I hate you.” And as soon as the words came out of me, I regretted it. But we can’t take back words. He dropped me at my house and just said, “Go. We’re here. Bye.”

I genuinely regretted it, but I’m not very good with words, so it took me about three days to write down an apology and give it to him through a voicemail.

