Dear Abby: With one stupid act, my dad lost his job, benefits and the respect of his family

When he told us what happened, he described it as a raunchy comedy special. So, being a good son and thinking Dad was wrongfully terminated, I started calling law firms to see if he had a case. That’s when the truth came out.
Not only had he lied, but he also stabbed me in the back when I went to bat for him. His job was tailor-made to suit him. In one stupid act, he managed to get canned. He also lost his excellent health insurance, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, the respect of his family and probably his co-workers (who most likely heard through the rumor mill).
Dad knows he has health problems, my mother also has several, and I have a chronic condition as well. I no longer trust him. To make matters worse, I have no education beyond a high school diploma and have had no luck finding a job, so there’s no place I can move or even escape to.
I know I am suffering betrayal trauma. I am so incredibly hurt. I'm constantly reminded of what he did, even just seeing him in the morning. I would like to heal, but I don't know how to begin. -- BLINDSIDED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR BLINDSIDED: I am sure this has been a shock to your family.
DEAR BLINDSIDED: I am sure this has been a shock to your family. It is now very important you gain some independence. Go online and research what jobs are available for people with a high school diploma. Because you can’t face your father every morning, reach out to other relatives to ask if you could stay with them until you are financially strong enough to further your education and to get a place of your own.
