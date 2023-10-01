Dear Abby: With one stupid act, my dad lost his job, benefits and the respect of his family

When he told us what happened, he described it as a raunchy comedy special. So, being a good son and thinking Dad was wrongfully terminated, I started calling law firms to see if he had a case. That’s when the truth came out.

Not only had he lied, but he also stabbed me in the back when I went to bat for him. His job was tailor-made to suit him. In one stupid act, he managed to get canned. He also lost his excellent health insurance, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, the respect of his family and probably his co-workers (who most likely heard through the rumor mill).

Dad knows he has health problems, my mother also has several, and I have a chronic condition as well. I no longer trust him. To make matters worse, I have no education beyond a high school diploma and have had no luck finding a job, so there’s no place I can move or even escape to.

I know I am suffering betrayal trauma. I am so incredibly hurt. I’m constantly reminded of what he did, even just seeing him in the morning. I would like to heal, but I don’t know how to begin. -- BLINDSIDED IN ILLINOIS headtopics.com

DEAR BLINDSIDED: I am sure this has been a shock to your family.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Dear Abby: Man is distressed that his 23-year-old daughter refuses to acknowledge his motherI have a close and loving relationship with my mother. I also have a warm and loving relationship with my daughter.

Dear Abby: Employee feels passed over and stuck in a rut at workThe fact that I haven’t been able to move into a higher position has weighed me down. For financial reasons, I can’t resign.

Dear Abby: Decision about who would watch the kids leads to fallout between friendsI had previously made plans to go somewhere, so I left the boys with my son and his wife, my grandson’s uncle and aunt.

Dear Abby: My daughter refuses to acknowledge her grandmother’s emails and lettersA man tells Dear Abby that he's wondering why his daughter won't answer her grandmother's emails and letters.

Dear Abby: Dad got sacked, stabbed us in the back; How do we overcome the trauma?When Dad got fired, we were blindsided. Then we found out he lied to us, too. Dear Abby: How do we get over that family trauma?

Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to playersA Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about St Edward High School caused concern with the team.

When he told us what happened, he described it as a raunchy comedy special. So, being a good son and thinking Dad was wrongfully terminated, I started calling law firms to see if he had a case. That’s when the truth came out.

Not only had he lied, but he also stabbed me in the back when I went to bat for him. His job was tailor-made to suit him. In one stupid act, he managed to get canned. He also lost his excellent health insurance, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, the respect of his family and probably his co-workers (who most likely heard through the rumor mill).

Dad knows he has health problems, my mother also has several, and I have a chronic condition as well. I no longer trust him. To make matters worse, I have no education beyond a high school diploma and have had no luck finding a job, so there’s no place I can move or even escape to.

I know I am suffering betrayal trauma. I am so incredibly hurt. I’m constantly reminded of what he did, even just seeing him in the morning. I would like to heal, but I don’t know how to begin. -- BLINDSIDED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR BLINDSIDED: I am sure this has been a shock to your family. It is now very important you gain some independence. Go online and research what jobs are available for people with a high school diploma. Because you can’t face your father every morning, reach out to other relatives to ask if you could stay with them until you are financially strong enough to further your education and to get a place of your own.

If you need counseling (and you may), inquire at the county department of mental health about what is available. Then, once you are more stable emotionally and financially, consider learning about jobs that will pay more and what you will need to do to qualify for them.MORE FROM DEAR ABBY: