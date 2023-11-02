Dear Abby: When my daughter’s in-laws are around, my holidays are less fun

My daughter’s in-laws have no place to go on holidays. They have two children but haven’t spoken to one of them in several years, so my son-in-law is their only family close by. I enjoy entertaining and having family over, but I really don’t care for their company. It’s a different vibe when they’re here because her father-in-law, “Sam,” and my husband drink too much and talk politics (both activities I avoid). They know how I feel, but make comments behind my back, thinking I don’t hear them.

My husband loves their company and goes out often with my son-in-law and Sam. My daughter understands how I feel. She doesn’t like to cook or entertain but will host a holiday once in a while. However, it doesn’t solve the problem, because I end up doing a lot of the work and I miss not entertaining in my own home. Please advise.I’m not sure why you feel it’s your responsibility to entertain your daughter’s in-laws on every holiday.

Nowhere in your letter did you mention your daughter’s MOTHER-in-law. Do you have anything in common with her? If so, spend most of your time with her and your daughter or, once the meal has been served, ask them if they’d like to go out to a movie, get some exercise, etc. That way you won’t be forced to stick around when the “boys” over imbibe and indulge themselves in their favorite subject.

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDDOTCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Dear Abby: My siblings cut me out of the family after my parents diedDear Abby weighs in on estranged siblings and a mother who feels put on the spot.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Dear Abby: I was blindsided by my fiance’s threat over this business dealHe says there will be ‘consequences’ if I don’t acquiesce to his disrespectful demand.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Dear Abby: Realtor brokering deal for fiancé's son is warned against keeping the commissionI told (him) this is my JOB, my work. He says if I don’t agree, there will be “consequences.”

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Dear Abby: My friend sold me a marked up Taylor Swift concert ticketDear Abby gives advice to an individual wondering if they should stop being friends with somebody who upsold a Taylor Swift concert ticket to their daughter.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Dear Abby: Should I stop exchanging Christmas gifts with my siblings?An individual wonders what to do about exchanging gifts with their family members.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Dear Abby: My sister says this skeevy man needs to be part of our familyThey downplay his hitting on me when he was married and I was a teen.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕