Dear Abby: My new bride is negative every time we try to make a plan

DEAR ABBY: My bride of two months, whom I love dearly, is very negative every time we try to make a plan. Whether it be traveling or house projects, she puts roadblocks in the way. Nothing gets accomplished, so I let her take the lead, and then nothing happens. She reads her book and does nothing.

DEAR STUCK: If you don’t want this to be your future, what you “do” is confront your bride before this destroys your marriage. The behavior you describe seems like passive-aggressiveness on her part -- and it isn’t healthy. Marriage and family therapy to help improve your level of communication would be money well spent.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Dear Annie: My wife says we won’t be having sex until I stop drinkingAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Abby: I have failed in a 30-year relationship and as a father of fiveAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Abby: My husband thinks we should unfriend each other on FacebookAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Annie: I invite my relatives to events and functions but they only attend a fraction of the timeAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Annie: Would it be rude to miss out on bridal plans?Advice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Abby: My loner family member has a roach problemAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more