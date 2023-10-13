Dear Abby: My mother-in-law's cat won't stop peeing on my furniture

Dear Abby: My friend dresses so poorly, we were kicked out of a restaurant on our vacationDear Abby: My son married a woman who won't speak with me

My mother-in-law, “Irma,” is a peach — she’s the sweetest person in the world. She will do anything for anyone to lend a helping hand. Two weeks ago, she fell and broke her femur, which resulted in a significant hospital stay and needed rehabilitation. My wife and I have been taking care of her house and managing all her other daily tasks while she recovers, but one of these has become an issue.

Irma has an old, needy, unfriendly cat (“Mehitabelle”) we have taken into our home during all of this. She hisses and growls at me constantly and won’t allow me to give her medication, which is required twice daily. Irma loves her kitty and asks about her often. headtopics.com

We have two cats of our own, so we created a home for Mehitabelle in an upstairs bedroom in an effort to keep all the cats in the house amicable. (She doesn’t get along with one of ours.) My wife and I have managed this so far, but things have grown dramatically worse.

In addition to her poor behavior, Mehitabelle refuses to use her litter box. We have set pads around the litter box and throughout the room, but it’s still a terrible mess to clean up every day and takes more than an hour. That cat has single-handedly ruined this section of our house by urinating all over the floors and furniture. headtopics.com

We have a beautiful home we’ve worked hard on, and it really hurts to see the animal ruin things. She has to go, as I see it, but Mom loves her cat. What do we do? —: Mehitabelle doesn’t appear to like living with you any more than you like having her as a houseguest.

