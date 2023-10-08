Dear Abby: My husband's son emotionally hurt him over paying a health insurance premium

: When my husband and I married a year ago, I dropped my health insurance plan and joined his family plan, since he also provides coverage for his children, including one who is an adult. There was no additional cost to add me.

However, months later, the insurance company raised the monthly premium for all employees. When my husband talked to his adult child about helping to pay their share of the premium, they avoided an answer, and the issue was dropped.recently raised the subject again, and was met with the same avoidance and excuses about not working enough hours at their job.

Shortly after the conversation ended, this adult child took to social media to rant about what a jerk their dad is for asking them to help pay, and then also posted several accusations that were untrue. This hurt my husband deeply, and his attempts to communicate are being ignored. headtopics.com

My husband was never heavy-handed about it. He was hoping that, as a young adult, they would understand why they were being asked to assist with their health care. Instead, it has turned into a childish, disrespectful attack.

She works, and I stay at home with the kids, so it would be my responsibility to take care of the pet, which I refuse to do. I feel physically sick around dogs, but because I don’t actively sneeze around them, she thinks I’m making up my sensitivity. headtopics.com

She is now rallying the kids against me. We live a transient lifestyle that would force us to kennel the dog for one to three months a year, which would cost money we don’t have. I’m tired of this conversation, and tired of feeling like I’m “ruining her life.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dear Annie: Would it be rude to miss out on bridal plans?Advice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Abby: My loner family member has a roach problemAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Annie: How do I move on after the death of my wife?Advice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Annie: I invite my relatives to events and functions but they only attend a fraction of the timeAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Abby: I just turned 22 and I have no idea what I’m doing with my lifeAdvice Columns from Dear Abby, Dear Annie and more

Dear Abby: My new daughter-in-law is shutting me out and refuses to communicateRead advice columns from cleveland.com and syndicated columnists on relationships, family, etiquette and more.