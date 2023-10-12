Dear Abby: My husband of 38 years wants us to move in with his sick parents

Dear Abby: My friend dresses so poorly, we were kicked out of a restaurant on our vacationDear Abby: My son married a woman who won't speak with me

I have been married to my husband for 38 years. It has been a happy marriage for the most part; we rarely disagree or argue. The problem is, his parents are both very sick. His mom has Alzheimer’s, and his father was just diagnosed with stage-4 cancer — he’ll probably die within six months.

My husband wants us to sell our home and move in with his parents. He says that way we can take care of them both with the caregivers who are there most of the day. He works full time and says the burden will mostly fall on me. headtopics.com

We are empty nesters, so this will affect no one but my husband and me. I’m leaning toward yes. But my husband has two sisters and a brother, and I’ll be doing something these others won’t do for their parents. I have already taken care of my parents as well as a sick brother and buried them all. I have no family left. Please, give me some advice.

Your father-in-law could live longer than six months, becoming increasingly dependent upon physical care. When he’s gone, your mother-in-law’s mental health will diminish, and she will become increasingly helpless until her demise. People have been known to suffer with Alzheimer’s for many years. headtopics.com

Having done this for your parents and brother, you know what you will be facing. Do not allow yourself to be railroaded or guilted into shouldering this responsibility. If you have a trusted friend or adviser — a doctor, lawyer or clergyperson — run this scenario by them. DoI have a friend I sometimes invite over for dinner.

