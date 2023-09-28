Dear Abby: I’m stuck in the middle! My daughter, 23, refuses to speak to her grandmother

Deaer Abby: My 23-year-old daughter won't even acknowledge her grandmother. I feel like I'm stuck in the middle. My 23-year-old daughter won't even acknowledge her grandmother. My mother's disappointment is growing. Dear Abby: I feel like I'm stuck in the middle.
Abigail Van BurenMy 23-year-old daughter, “Chloe,” lives with me and refuses to acknowledge her grandmother’s emails and letters, which are delivered to our home. It has been four years since my mother has even seen Chloe. My mother is growing increasingly disappointed and is grieved by Chloe’s apparent distancing. (We live 20 miles apart.)
Over the past year or so, I have calmly asked Chloe to reply to her grandmother’s kind emails and letters. She generally hears me out and then turns and walks away. I have a close and loving relationship with my mother. To me, she’s the world’s greatest mom and grandmother. I also have a warm and loving relationship with my daughter. There’s little that I wouldn’t do to ensure her a safe and comfortable home, a good education and, in general, items that aren’t unreasonable.
Sep. 29, 2023, 1:00 a.m.
My problem is, I am starting to feel caught in the middle of this widening communication gap. It's embarrassing when I'm at family get-togethers because Chloe stopped attending any family gatherings years ago. Obviously, something has driven my daughter to refuse to acknowledge her grandmother, and for that matter, the rest of our extended and very large family. How do I break this proverbial ice?