Dear Abby: I just learned my brother knew a secret that would have changed my life

I was shocked, to say the least. I felt so betrayed by both. I can’t believe my brother would keep this secret from me, but my ex-husband has some dirt on my brother as well. I sent my brother a text telling him how upset I am about his having kept that secret from me. Had I known the truth, it could have changed my life in so many ways.
He wants to talk about it with me, but I’m not interested in doing that right now. I don’t know if I can get past this. Can you advise if I’m doing the right thing?: I understand why you are furious. And it might be better if you don’t discuss this with your brother until you have had a chance to cool down.
While it’s logical that you might not be able to trust your brother again, I do think that at some point, you should hear him out. Once you have done that, you will be in a better position to decide whether you want to have a relationship.: My daughter’s in-laws have no place to go on holidays. They have two children but haven’t spoken to one of them in several years, so my son-in-law is their only family close by.
I enjoy entertaining and having family over, but I really don’t care for their company. It’s a different vibe when they’re here because the father-in-law, “Sam,” and my husband drink too much and talk politics (both activities I avoid). They know how I feel, but make comments behind my back, thinking I don’t hear them.My daughter understands how I feel. She doesn’t like to cook or entertain, but will host a holiday once in a while.
