Dear Abby: I enjoy holiday entertaining, but not when my daughter’s in-laws come

I enjoy entertaining and having family over, but because her father-in-law, “Sam,” and my husband drink too much and talk politics (both activities I avoid). They know how I feel, but make comments behind my back, thinking I don’t hear them.

My husband loves their company and goes out often with my son-in-law and Sam. My daughter understands how I feel. She doesn’t like to cook or entertain, but will host a holiday once in a while. However, it doesn’t solve the problem, because I end up doing a lot of the work and I miss not entertaining in my own home. Please advise. -- CATCH-22 IN NEW YORK

DEAR CATCH-22: I’m not sure why you feel it’s your responsibility to entertain your daughter’s in-laws on every holiday. Discuss this with your husband (when he’s sober) and tell him you don’t like it when he and Sam get drunk, talk politics and make snide remarks behind your back. Inform him he should be more respectful, or the in-laws won’t be invited to your home for the holidays anymore.

Nowhere in your letter did you mention your daughter’s MOTHER-in-law. Do you have anything in common with her? If so, spend most of your time with her and your daughter or, once the meal has been served, ask them if they’d like to go out to a movie, get some exercise, etc. That way you won’t be forced to stick around when the “boys” overimbibe and indulge themselves in their favorite subject.Dear Abby: My ex-boyfriend was arrested and I feel terrible for his mom ...

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby atTo order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby -- Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.

United States Headlines Read more: NJDOTCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Dear Abby: I was blindsided by my fiance’s threat over this business dealHe says there will be ‘consequences’ if I don’t acquiesce to his disrespectful demand.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Dear Abby: Realtor brokering deal for fiancé's son is warned against keeping the commissionI told (him) this is my JOB, my work. He says if I don’t agree, there will be “consequences.”

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Dear Abby: My friend sold me a marked up Taylor Swift concert ticketDear Abby gives advice to an individual wondering if they should stop being friends with somebody who upsold a Taylor Swift concert ticket to their daughter.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Dear Abby: Should I stop exchanging Christmas gifts with my siblings?An individual wonders what to do about exchanging gifts with their family members.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Dear Abby: My sister says this skeevy man needs to be part of our familyThey downplay his hitting on me when he was married and I was a teen.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Dear Abby: Family disapproves of elderly relative’s friendship with a gay manI hope you will keep doing what you have been doing because it is beneficial for that man to have a friend he can count on.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕