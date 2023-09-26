Dear Abby: I crave love and intimacy but my husband is cold, distant and may be gay

Dear Abby: My husband of 15 years is cold and distant and may also be gay. Meanwhile, I crave intimacy. I've been married to my husband 15 years and crave love and intimacy. He's cold and distant and I suspect gay, also. Dear Abby: Please advise.Abigail Van BurenI have been married to a man I’ll call “Ed” for 15 years.
We are seniors, but he is 17 years older than I am. I have three children from a previous marriage who are grown and on their own. I think my husband is gay but never came out of the closet. He watches gay porn and once confessed to me he had a fantasy about another man. For the last 10 years, he has refused to have sex and is always making excuses (“I’m old,” “I’m tired,” “Tomorrow”).
Sep. 27, 2023, 1:00 a.m.
I've been married to my husband 15 years and crave love and intimacy. He's cold and distant and I suspect gay, also. Dear Abby: Please advise.Abigail Van BurenI have been married to a man I’ll call “Ed” for 15 years. We are seniors, but he is 17 years older than I am. I have three children from a previous marriage who are grown and on their own. I think my husband is gay but never came out of the closet. He watches gay porn and once confessed to me he had a fantasy about another man. For the last 10 years, he has refused to have sex and is always making excuses (“I’m old,” “I’m tired,” “Tomorrow”).
Abby, I crave love and intimacy. Ed is cold, distant and a loner. He refuses to travel or do anything for fun. He’s well-off financially, never had kids and is a good provider. However, that is all he does. I want to leave him, but I feel guilty because of his age and because he has been a responsible provider over the years. I love him as a person, but not as a husband. Please advise.Previously