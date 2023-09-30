Dear Abby: Employee feels passed over and stuck in a rut at work

The fact that I haven’t been able to move into a higher position has weighed me down. For financial reasons, I can’t resign. DEAR ABBY: I applied to be a supervisor at the company where I work. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the job.

One of my co-workers, who held the same position I did (though with significantly fewer years of experience at the company), was given the job instead. Initially, I tried to shrug it off and continued working as usual. Unfortunately, I find I am no longer able to do that.

Since this co-worker is now my boss, I sometimes receive dictation/instruction from them, which makes me uncomfortable. I have begun to feel jealous -- I’ll acknowledge that. I have worked here for 10 years now, and the fact that I haven’t been able to move into a higher position has weighed me down. For financial reasons, I can’t resign. Somehow, I have to make this new reality work. How do I rid myself of these feelings of jealousy and learn to proceed with my new boss? -- STUCK AT WORK IN THE WEST

