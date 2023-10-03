Dear Abby: Divorced woman not interested in marrying ANOTHER financially irresponsible man

DEAR ABBY: I was divorced four years ago after a 27-year marriage. Unbeknownst to me, my ex-husband hadn’t paid taxes for 17 years. We were always pretty strapped as a couple and the parents of four. Money was a constant worry, and I foolishly let him handle it all.

I am now on my own and pay everything on time, but my credit is still poor. I have been dating someone for 2 1/2 years. He has no children. He has a college degree but no savings at all, and he’s $80,000 in debt. He lavishes me with gifts for birthdays. He’s madly in love with me and incredibly kind and thoughtful. The sex is good, but I don’t love him as much as he loves me. Our politics are opposite. He loses his temper now and then, and his finances are a mess. I have broken it off seven times.

He's now selling his house and planning on moving in with me. I have an engagement ring, and I'm afraid of what it will do to him if I end it again. I'm also afraid of being alone. We get along well and have fun, but I don't want the money worry. I know he would split the bills, but my income is small and will shrink further when my alimony is done.

DEAR MESS: Before this relationship goes a step further, PLEASE discuss the implications with an attorney! You have hooked up with yet another financially irresponsible man. You may “know” he would split the bills when he moves into your home, but you’ll have no guarantee unless you have it in writing, reviewed by an attorney and notarized.

It goes without saying that if you actually would consider marrying this person (in the near or distant future), you will need a prenuptial agreement in place. There are worse things than being alone, and one of them would be to tie yourself to someone who can’t control his temper and can’t handle money.

