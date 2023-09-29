Dealmakers see rebound after US activity buoys global M&A volumes

Mergers and acquisitions activity globally showed few signs of improvement but a rebound in volumes in the United States - the world's biggest investment banking market - gave dealmakers hope of a sustained recovery in the near term. During the third quarter, U.S. dealmaking contributed to a larger-than-usual share of global activity and offset a decline in volumes in Europe and Asia Pacific, accounting for about half of global volumes.

"My outlook is stable - we're going to continue to see a steady flow of deals. We're not going to see the craziness that we had in 2021. But on the other hand, I think all these predictions of the demise of M&A are overblown," said Melissa Sawyer, global head of M&A at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

U.S. dealmakers advised on deals worth $356.51 billion during the quarter - a 35% jump from the same period last year. Deal volumes in Europe and Asia Pacific fell 31% and 9%, respectively. Investment bankers and M&A lawyers blamed headwinds such as high interest rates, increased antitrust scrutiny, and a looming U.S. federal government shutdown for the sluggish pace of activity, but pointed out that cash-flush buyers have started to fight through the market conditions to go after sizable targets. headtopics.com

The total quarterly value of M&A fell slightly to $717.4 billion by September 28, according to data from Dealogic, from $738.1 billion last year during the same period.

This could lead to more hostile and unsolicited approaches from well-capitalized buyers, they said, pointing to examples like Cleveland-Cliffs Inc'sfor U.S. Steel.

"There is a good amount of pent-up demand for M&A. In 2023, the deals that are getting done are more like perfect fit deals. The buyer is the right buyer for the business, and they're paying premium multiples for it. 2024 seems to be setting up to be more significant," said Tony Kim, co-president of investment banking at Centerview Partners.

The financing environment for leveraged buyouts remained challenging as central banks maintained high interest rates, forcing private equity firms to use solutions, like earn-out structures and contingent value rights (CVRs), to reconcile price differences. Roark Capital'sof sandwich chain Subway, for instance, included an earn-out structure.

To date, private equity deal volumes have slumped 48% to $313.73 billion, compared to the same period last year.

"Funding conditions have stabilized and IPO (initial public offering) markets are opening up so the sentiment is constructive and private equity is preparing to get back to work,” said Andre Kelleners, head of EMEA M&A at Goldman Sachs.

