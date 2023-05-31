Dealing with the Messiness of Female Ejaculation

I am a straight, queer curious, cis female in my mid-40s. In 2010, a male partner realized he could make me squirt with his fingers. At first, it was terrifying since liquid was pouring out. Years later, I’ve found that it is pleasurable and I can do it on my own or with partners if I am really turned on. The problem that I have is that it is messy.
Former partners didn’t want to have sex in their bed because of the mess, and I’ve had TWO partners (one of 8 months, the other only two dates and FaceTime calls) who actually cleaned up the mess with a pet spray for dogs who pee in the house. It’s humiliating, to say the least. It makes me uncomfortable because while I want a long-lasting partnership (which I haven’t had since my mid-20s), I fear that men find this “skill” hot until they don’t. I will also add that while these men can make me squirt, I haven’t had a clitoral orgasm with them. I’m looking to date and in the back of my head am embarrassed as I feel like men associate this with porn, and porn is fleetin
